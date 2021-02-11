MJM Marine Reports Progress ‘Despite Pandemic’

Northern Ireland-based firm, MJM Marine, has reported on its progress in 2020 in a press release.

The company said it completed fit-out works onboard the Silver Origin, Silversea’s first ever destination-specific ship. The MJM Marine staff were onboard the vessel up until her delivery in June 2020.

In collaboration with the De Hoop shipyard and other contractors onboard, MJM Marine completed works on both: public areas – including restaurants, the gym, spa and observatory; and cabins – including owner suites, royal suites, grand suites and classic verandas.

“It has been an extremely rewarding project, and we are proud to have been part of the successful delivery of the Silver Origin, despite the hurdles and challenges presented by COVID-19,” the CEO of MJM Marine, Gary Annett, said.

MJM Marine stated that it has faced those pandemic-related challenges by continuing to invest in training and innovation.

“Amid the lockdown, like many others in the industry we reshaped our organization. We have been using the time to invest in the future by training staff and continuing to develop our enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. We also struck up new partnerships, developing innovative products to expand our offering in the marketplace. We are looking forward to showcasing these innovations soon,” Annett said.

One of MJM Marine’s achievements during the pandemic, according to the company, was that it managed to roll out a key new ERP module in just five weeks after its client suffered challenges.

“MJM Marine’s crew was able to track and move materials at high volumes and establish a bespoke consolidation hub and warehouse for safe storage. The swift response and solutions-based approach gave the client peace of mind during a time of huge disruption,” the company wrote. “(T)he complete system will go live in the first half of 2021.”