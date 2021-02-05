UnCruise: ‘Alaska Here We Come’

UnCruise's season in Alaska with six small U.S.-flagged ships is a go to start on May 16 out of Juneau, said Dan Blanchard, CEO.

“Alaska here we come. UnCruise is going to be there," he said in a Friday press conference, noting it is the company's 25th year operating in Alaska with its U.S.-flagged fleet of small vessels.

Blanchard said the news that the Canadian government had banned cruise ships for 2021 was devastating, hurting communities, suppliers and tour operators.

For those looking to book an UnCruise sailing in Alaska in 2021, Blanchard said the company had added a $500 incentive for anyone booked on a large ship that is unable to sail in Alaska in 2021.

“The small U.S.-flagged fleet is going to be there," Blanchard said, noting that bookings are being driven by customers who are receiving their vaccines.

Blanchard said that his company would support a short term policy change if needed for foreign flagged ship, which would bring the big ships into the Alaskan market.

"We need the big ships in Alaska," he said, adding later: "I do respect Canada's decision but I don't like it."