Norwegian's First Kloster Visionary Award Goes to Robert Wilkinson

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has announced that Robert Wilkinson is the winner of the company's first ever Kloster Visionary Award.

Norwegian noted the impact that Wilkinson has had on environmental and public health, sustainability and occupational safety as the company's Senior Director, Environmental Health and Occupational Safety, Marine Operation

The award honors an employee whose spirit of innovation follows in the footsteps of visionary Knut Kloster, whose ingenuity led to the launch of the first mega-ship in the Caribbean, the SS Norway. 

