Orlando Ashford Named Executive Chairman of Azamara

Sycamore Partners today announced that Orlando Ashford has been appointed as the incoming Executive Chairman of Azamara.

Ashford was most recently president of Holland America Line.

Ashford’s appointment will become effective upon the completion of Sycamore’s acquisition of Azamara, which is expected to occur in Q1, the company said.

“We are pleased for Orlando to take on this role as Azamara embarks on its next chapter supported by Sycamore Partners,” said Stefan Kaluzny, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners. “Orlando brings significant leadership experience as well as specific expertise in the cruise and travel industry, making him well-suited to serve as Azamara’s Executive Chairman.”

“I am thrilled to be appointed to the role of Executive Chairman at this exciting time for Azamara, having long admired the business and the brand,” said Ashford. “I believe Azamara is uniquely positioned in the industry, and I look forward to executing on our shared vision for growth. Together with the Azamara team, we’ll focus on offering Azamara’s loyal customers more of what they have come to know and love.”

“I look forward to working with Orlando, who has equal passion for the cruise industry and the very special product Azamara offers,” said Carol Cabezas, President, Azamara. “With the recent news of a planned addition to the fleet, Orlando will bring perspective that will support expansion of the brand while maintaining and growing the unique programming and itineraries beloved by guests and travel industry partners.”