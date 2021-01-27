Norwegian Enhances Cruise Offers for ‘National Plan for Vacation Day’

On National Plan for Vacation Day, Norwegian Cruise Line has encouraged its guests to make use of its offerings and book a cruise.

“To do so, the brand has rolled out several offers to deliver guests more value, incentive programs to place money in the pocket of advisors and stellar itineraries through 2023 to provide more selection to visit bucket-list destinations,” the cruise line wrote in a press announcement.

Norwegian reminded about its “Break Free in 2021” offer, which takes 30 percent off a cruise price on any ship, as well as provides all five Free at Sea offers – including free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions credits, free WiFi and discounted rates for friends and family.

Norwegian is also offering more selection and time to plan a getaway with various itineraries through 2023 already open for booking.

Lastly, the cruise line has reminded guests of its $300-value CruiseFirst certificates for the price of $150, which can be used for up to three years from its purchase date, on “any new reservation across NCL’s award-winning 17-ship fleet visiting more than 300 destinations worldwide.” These certificates can be combined with nearly any public promotion, Norwegian said.

“From Jan. 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021, to provide additional support to travel partners, advisors will receive a Wave season $50 gift card bonus on the purchase of each CruiseFirst certificate. Advisors will also receive full commission on the reservation of the new booking made using the CruiseFirst certificate. Commissions will be paid based on NCL’s standard commission policy,” Norwegian Cruise Line wrote.

The cruise operator also reminded guests that while they’re waiting for cruising to resume, they can watch free documentary series about the brand and its itineraries, entitled “EMBARK – The Series.”

At the moment, the soonest Norwegian Cruise Line could resume its sailings is May 2021, after the cruise line cancelled all of its April cruises.