American Queen and Victory Hire Three New Executives

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) and Victory Cruise Lines (VCL) announced three additions to its marketing and sales team.

Colleen Rodriguez, Michael Hicks and Scott Sloan have joined AQSC and VCL as the companies prepare to resume cruising and undertake major brand milestones including the launch of the American Countess, AQSC’s newest paddlewheeler, and Ocean Victory, VCL’s first expedition ship making her Alaska debut summer 2021.

“This group of seasoned sales and marketing executives bring a proven track record to our team as we invite guests to ‘Come Home to America’ and prepare to relaunch on the mighty Mississippi River and beyond,” shares Kari Tarnowski, Senior Vice President of Marketing for American Queen Steamboat Company/Victory Cruise Lines. “Each executive adds a distinct portfolio of experience that will collectively propel our success as we move into the 2021 season and look to 2022."

Colleen Rodriguez, Senior Director of Marketing. Rodriguez brings more than 20 years of luxury hospitality experience in brand strategy and content creation to the AQSC/VCL team. A veteran of Regent Seven Seas Cruises as Vice President of Marketing for over 10 years, her career also includes marketing roles with luxury brands One & Only Resorts and Silversea Cruises. As the Senior Director of Marketing for AQSC and VCL, Rodriguez will oversee brand marketing strategies and execution.

Michael Hicks, Director of Marketing Communications. Hicks joins the company after overseeing communications strategies for transportation, consumer, hospitality and destination brands for more than 18 years. Hicks was recently Media Relations Director for Brightline, the Florida inter-city passenger rail service, and returns to AQSC after leading agency-side media efforts of the 2012 launch. Hicks will oversee communications strategies including marketing, public affairs and social media across both the AQSC and VCL brands.

Scott Sloan, Business Development Manager for Southwest Region. Sloan continues a career delivering revenue growth and establishing business to business relationships, having worked with companies including Carnival Cruise Line, Tesla Motors and PONANT. Sloan will support AQSC and VCL development in the Southwest region, including Southern California, Hawaii, Arizona and Nevada. As Business Development Manager, Sloan will develop AQSC’s and VCL’s visibility in the Southwest region by fostering relationships with new business partners, generating leads and seizing opportunities to grow both brands.