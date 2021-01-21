Marine Hotel Association Set for Multiple Events in 2021

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA), a non-profit cruise industry group, has announced its event plans for 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

The MHA will hold its first 2021 event, MHA Virtual Conference – Back into Service, on April 22, 2021. Interested parties can learn more on the group's website.

It will be MHA’s first ever virtual event focusing specifically on how the industry is re-entering service after COVID-19.

The full day’s activities include industry and subject matter speakers, panel discussions, a virtual expo, information and chat lounges, appointment calendar, networking breaks and a meet the industry session featuring cruise line executives.

Additionally, the MHA will host Symposium at Sea – another event later in the year – which will be both a nod to the group’s annual convention activity and a celebration of meeting again face to face, according to the MHA.

“We’ve decided to do something a little more unique and which will show our direct support for our industry during this year of transition,” said Bruce Tschampel, President, MHA Board of Directors; and VP, Hotel Operations, Lindblad Expeditions. A date will be announced later.

The MHA plans to return to its traditional annual gathering and full convention program on March 6-8, 2022, with the MHA Annual Conference and Trade Show held at Hyatt Regency, Orlando.