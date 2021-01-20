MSC Cruises Names Alfonso Piccirillo as CFO

MSC Cruises today announced the appointment of Alfonso Piccirillo as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Piccirillo, 43, joined MSC Cruises in 2004 and has for the past five years been the cruise line’s Head of Financial Planning and Controlling. Previous roles at the company include Business Analyst and Group Controller.

During his time at MSC Cruises Mr Piccirillo has successfully led financial planning and controlling, including management reporting and analysis, financial planning processes, ship and infrastructure financing, strategic investment analysis and valuation.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ executive chairman, commented: “I am especially pleased to welcome Alfonso to the company’s senior management team. He is an example of how a young professional with values that are aligned with those of our company and the necessary dedication at MSC Cruises can aspire to a long and successful career all the way to the top. And in this, Alfonso’s trajectory to his new role as CFO was exemplary.”

Prior to joining MSC Cruises, Alfonso Piccirillo was Assistant Controller at FCA (Fiat Auto Ireland) in Dublin, Ireland and Site Controller at ST Microelectronics in Milan in Italy.

Piccirillo is a graduate in Business Economics from the University of Naples and has a Master’s Degree in Management Accounting and Control from SDA Bocconi in Milan. He recently completed an Executive MBA programme from IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland and graduated with honours.

Vago added: “Today I also want to thank for his contribution and dedication Jean-Philippe Neau, who held the CFO role for the past three years supporting and leading a phase of significant growth for the business that saw MSC Cruises become the world’s third largest cruise brand. Jean-Philippe remains within the “family”, as he joins our holding company MSC Group to focus on project finance work.”