Wärtsilä To Supply Carnival Brands With Waste Treatment Systems

Wärtsilä has signed a framework agreement with Carnival Corporation covering the supply and installation of Wärtsilä’s advanced wastewater and dry waste treatment systems for up to 32 vessels across many of Carnival’s operating brands.

The equipment will be delivered and installed by the end of 2025, according to a press release.

“The system surpasses the most demanding standards currently set by the International Maritime Organization for sewage discharge, including paragraph 4.2 of MEPC 227 (64), which applies to special areas,” the technology group wrote.

Wärtsilä added that its wastewater treatment plants are “well proven in the handling of black and grey wastewater,” while the dry waste handling systems are designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

Wärtsilä’s advanced technologies and vast experience played a big role in being awarded this contract, the company said.

According to the Director at Wärtsilä Water and Waste, Arto Lehtinen, there has been growing awareness of environmental sustainability within the cruise industry.

“Wärtsilä is proud and ready to support this focus with the most advanced and compliant solutions,” he said. “We continue to work with Carnival to enhance their goals for waste reduction, in line with their internal strategy.”

Carnival Corporation’s Senior Vice President for global strategic sourcing, Jon McKeown, said that the company appreciates Wärtsilä’s support and capabilities in “delivering high quality, reliable solutions tailored to our specific requirements.”

According to the press release, the signed framework is consistent with Carnival’s policies for compliance with the latest and most stringent environmental legislation. The signing of the framework took place in October 2020, Wärtsilä wrote.