Valmet Introduces ‘Environmentally Friendliest’ Water Treatment Unit

Valmet is enhancing emission control with its patented and fully automatic water treatment solution for the marine scrubber system and exhaust gas recirculation system, the company announced in a press release.

The Valmet Marine Water Treatment system, according to the company, is the “environmentally friendliest water treatment unit in the market,” as it doesn’t require chemicals to treat the effluent.

“At the moment, it is extremely important to support maritime businesses towards lower emissions. This technology contributes clearly to these aims,” said Senior Manager, Sales & Technology, Marine Emission Control, Pulp & Energy business line, Anssi Mäkelä.

According to the press release, the introduction of the Valmet Marine Water Treatment system is part of Valmet’s “continuous development of marine solutions towards more sustainable ship transport.”

“Already years ago, Valmet has been the first supplier to introduce a hybrid scrubber to the market,” the company said. “Valmet Marine Water Treatment system consists of four different modules that can be easily fit in different vessel layouts. Due to the layout flexibility, the water treatment system can be installed both in new building vessels as well as retrofits.”

The daily cleaning of the new water treatment unit is done with plain seawater. For the weekly cleaning, “freshwater and a small chemical dose are needed,” the company said, explaining that low chemical consumption saves both money and the environment.

The Valmet Marine Water Treatment unit has also been designed to handle high total solids contents without the risk of clogging the membranes.

“With the help of the Valmet DNA automation system, the water treatment solution ensures flexibility and reliability in optimizing the water treatment process,” said Product Sales Manager, Marine Emission Control, Pulp & Energy business line, Lishan Wu.

The solution goes in line with the International Maritime Organization guidelines for the marine business, Valmet stated.