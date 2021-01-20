Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

FarSounder Launches Online Training Platform

Argos 1000 System

FarSounder has announced in a press release the launch of its online training platform for all marine technical engineers and everyone interested in the subject.

According to the press release, the online training class will allow students to gain an “in-depth understanding of how to commission, service, and maintain the Argos series of 3D Forward Looking Sonars.”

“This training platform has long been a goal of ours. Particularly now, with the world moving virtual over the last year, it is more important than ever to have made it a reality. We are extremely proud of the results and excited to share it with the marine world,” said FarSounder’s CEO Cheryl M. Zimmerman.

The virtual program creates a learning environment allowing technical professionals to gain the knowledge they need on their own schedule, from anywhere in the world and at any time of day, the company stated.

