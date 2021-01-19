Pandemic Cruising Special Report Now Out

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News has released Pandemic Cruising, a new special report taking a look behind-the-scenes onboard and shoreside as the cruise industry resumes service in a staggered, phased-in approach. 

The complimentary report can be read online here and also downloaded as a PDF.

The special 72-page edition explore the post COVID-19 future of cruising, looking at the first cruises that took place in Europe and Asia and the protocols the cruise lines have adopted, the technology that will be implemented at the port terminals and onboard the ships.

Special exclusive reports from the World Dream, Quantum of the Seas, Costa Deliziosa, MSC Grandiosa and AIDAmar detail new onboard measures, while TUI, Cruises Virgin Voyages and others share their strategies on safely resuming service.

 

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

