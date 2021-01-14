American Queen Steamboat Names Rodney Bailey VP of Hotel Operations

American Queen Steamboat Company announced that it has named Rodney Bailey as Vice President of Hotel Operations.

Bailey joins the company after serving as President/Owner of RAB Hospitality, a firm specializing in hospitality operations consulting.

As Vice President of Hotel Operations, Bailey will be responsible for all hotel and hospitality operations onboard AQSC’s overnight cruise vessels, including the American Queen, American Duchess, American Empress and the new American Countess.

Bailey will manage the strategic planning, financial and administrative functions dedicated to overseeing more than 400 staterooms and suites, full service food and beverage operations including multiple bars and dining venues, onboard entertainment and shows, and other unique operations, the company said, in a press release.

“Rodney brings a new perspective on hospitality to our hotel operations and we are delighted to welcome him to the American Queen family as vice president of hotel operations,” said David Kelly, Executive Vice President Vessel Operations, Hornblower Group. “Rodney has had an impressive career and his developed skills in hotel operations will be a great asset to our company. I am certain his propensity for results and hands-on leadership will help build on American Queen Steamboat Company’s high level of service excellence .”

Bailey joins AQSC with two decades of international experience in hospitality. Bailey previously served as the Corporate Director of Hotel Operations for Celebrity Cruise Lines, where he was responsible for hotel operations across 14 vessels which included food and beverage, finance, retail, casino, activites, shore excursions and entertainment departments. Additionally, Bailey served as Executive Rooms Director for Mandarin Hotel Group and Executive Assistnt Room Manager at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company’s Rooms Division, leading the integration team through the acquisition of Ritz-Carlton by Marriott International.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at American Queen Steamboat Company and act as a leader in hotel operations, especially as we navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bailey, “I look forward to being adaptable and using my valuable industry experience to help align the people and processes of American Queen and elevate hotel operations across the company.”