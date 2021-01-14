Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Tillberg Design of Sweden Promotes Nilsson to Group CEO; Hall to CEO

Stefan Nilsson (left) and Madelene Hall (right)

The CEO of Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS), Stefan Nilsson, has been promoted to the role of group CEO, according to the company’s press release.

Nillson will now focus on mergers and acquisitions, building partnerships, and exploring new exciting business opportunities. 

TDoS’ current deputy CEO, Madelene Hall, has taken over as CEO for the group’s operating companies around the world, managing the daily operations.

The company explained the changes in the leadership with “experiencing a period of great entrepreneurship, creativity, and new opportunities.”

“The Tillberg Design of Sweden group will soon be able to provide several additional advanced services, including highly qualified consulting and world leading tech solutions, all with our clients’ success and prosperity in mind,” Nilsson stated.

Fredrik Johansson, TDoS Board spokesperson and partner, added that the TDoS group now has an “even better structure.”

"We believe that what will define the top companies of 2021 and beyond is the ability to cultivate resiliency, creativity, customer obsession, and adaptability. By adding an experienced group CEO, the TDoS group now has an even better structure for managing new opportunities and for serving our clients,” Johansson said.

