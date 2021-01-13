Benny Weidacher Becomes Scenic Group’s VP of Global Cruise Operations

Benny Weidacher has joined Scenic Group as Vice President of Global Cruise Operations, according to a press release. He will be overseeing all operational aspects of the company’s hotel services, culinary programs, expedition teams, and technical departments for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Scenic Eclipse, and Emerald Cruises brands.

“Benny has a tremendous track record and reputation of success in the cruise industry and his knowledge and experience in all components of cruise operations, including hotel operations, guest services, crew performance and managing revitalization projects and newbuilds, will be invaluable to us as Scenic Group continues to grow,” said Rob Voss, Scenic Group’s chief operating officer. “As Scenic’s guest-centric focus is always top of mind, Benny’s proven ability to develop unique and memorable experiences will bring even greater opportunities for us to check off the bucket lists of our guests, bringing them the WOW moments of travel that are talked about for years.”

According to Scenic, Weidacher has been in the cruise industry for 25 years. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Ship Operations Marine and Hotel for Madrid-based Pullmantur Cruise Lines. He also held a variety of leadership positions at cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Celebrity.

“I am delighted and honored to join the Scenic Group family – one that shares my passion for the highest level of guest satisfaction while maintaining a daily focus on new health and safety protocols, maximizing efficiencies and creating a work atmosphere that is professional, respectful, and encourages new ideas,” said Weidacher.

“With the 2019 launch of the Scenic Eclipse, the new builds of Scenic Eclipse II and Emerald Azzurra, and an owner like Glen Moroney, whose endless energy and passion for travel continue to set even higher standards in the ultra-luxury cruise market, I am excited to start a journey with a company that is at the forefront of the cruise industry and will always be a driving force,” he added.