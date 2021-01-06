Schulte Group Acquires Resco, Invests in Digital Technology

The Schulte Group has announced the acquisition of Resco in order to invest in digital technology for the cruise sector.

According to a press release, Resco is an “ideal addition to the services offered by Schulte Group member and digital technology company MariApps Marine Solutions (MariApps).”

The group said that the two companies will be offering a “comprehensive range of maritime solutions and state-of-the-art shipboard and office-based management systems on CLOUD and data analytics to the growing cruise sector.”

“Despite the many challenges the cruise industry has been facing due to COVID-19, we see more than ever a growing demand for web-based software solutions. With Resco as a strong and reputable player in the market, we look forward to providing cruise ship operators with customized technology that ensures safe and efficient operations and an enhanced passenger experience,” said Sankar Ragavan, CEO of MariApps.

The CEO of Resco, Peter Winqvist, said the company was “very excited” to have a new owner.

“With MariApps as a strong and committed partner, Resco is determined to grow more vigorously with new and improved technologies,” Winqvist said.