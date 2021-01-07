Cruise Industry News GCSI

Where Are The World’s Largest Cruise Ships?

Symphony of the Seas

As the pandemic situation continues to develop, the biggest cruise vessels are still out of service around the globe. Some of the ships remain close to their homeports, while others have moved around the world for various reasons.

Here are the latest locations of the world's largest cruise ships, tracking the biggest ship per class for the major brands:

Symphony of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean 
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: The Bahamas

The biggest cruise ship (pictured above) in the world is currently in the Bahamas. Similar to other Royal Caribbean ships, it docks at CocoCay now and then.

Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda
Cruise Line: Costa  
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

After a few months back in service in Italy, the Costa Smeralda is currently laid-up in Civitavecchia. 

Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras 
Cruise Line: Carnival 
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Location: Mediterranean

Delivered in December, the Mardi Gras is currently docked in the Mediterranean. After leaving the shipyard where it was built, Carnival’s newest vessel called in Barcelona in preparation for a transatlantic crossing to the United States.

Iona

Iona
Cruise Line: P&O  
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Location: Haugesund, Norway

The Iona is currently laid-up in Norway. Docked in Haugesund, the vessel was delivered to P&O Cruises in October and has been in Northern Europe ever since.

AIDAnova

AIDAnova
Cruise Line: AIDA
Capacity: 5,000 guests
Location: St. Cruz de Tenerife, Canaries

AIDA’s newest ship, the AIDAnova has remained laid-up in the Canaries since March. Currently, the vessel is anchored off the coast of St. Cruz de Tenerife.

MSC Grandiosa

MSC Grandiosa
Cruise Line: MSC
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: Genoa, Italy

The MSC Grandiosa is currently docked in Genoa, Italy. The vessel is getting ready to resume sailing after a brief service pause during the holidays.  

Costa Firenze

Costa Firenze 
Cruise Line: Costa
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Location: Palermo, Italy

Recently delivered, the Costa Firenze is currently in Sicily. Docked in Palermo, the vessel was custom-built for China service but is slated for a Mediterranean debut in February. 

Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Encore
Cruise Line: Norwegian
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Southampton, United Kingdom

Norwegian Cruise Line’s biggest ship, the Norwegian Encore is docked in Southampton, United Kingdom. The vessel was previously laid up in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Norwegian Epic

Norwegian Epic
Cruise Line: Norwegian
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Marseille, France

In August, after a few months in and around Florida, the Norwegian Epic crossed the Atlantic to be drydocked in Europe. The vessel is still in Marseille, France, where the work was carried out. 

 

Spectrum of the Seas

Spectrum of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Singapore

Based in Asia, the Spectrum of the Seas is currently anchored off Singapore along the Radiance and the Voyager of the Seas. 

Seaview

MSC Seaview
Cruise Line: MSC
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Location: Crossing the Atlantic

After nine months anchored off the Port of Santos, in Brazil, the MSC Seaview is currently sailing to Europe. The vessel is expected to arrive in the Spanish port of Algeciras on January 14. 

 

