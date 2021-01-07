Where Are The World’s Largest Cruise Ships?

As the pandemic situation continues to develop, the biggest cruise vessels are still out of service around the globe. Some of the ships remain close to their homeports, while others have moved around the world for various reasons.

Here are the latest locations of the world's largest cruise ships, tracking the biggest ship per class for the major brands:

Symphony of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The biggest cruise ship (pictured above) in the world is currently in the Bahamas. Similar to other Royal Caribbean ships, it docks at CocoCay now and then.

Costa Smeralda

Cruise Line: Costa

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

After a few months back in service in Italy, the Costa Smeralda is currently laid-up in Civitavecchia.

Mardi Gras

Cruise Line: Carnival

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Mediterranean

Delivered in December, the Mardi Gras is currently docked in the Mediterranean. After leaving the shipyard where it was built, Carnival’s newest vessel called in Barcelona in preparation for a transatlantic crossing to the United States.

Iona

Cruise Line: P&O

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Haugesund, Norway

The Iona is currently laid-up in Norway. Docked in Haugesund, the vessel was delivered to P&O Cruises in October and has been in Northern Europe ever since.

AIDAnova

Cruise Line: AIDA

Capacity: 5,000 guests

Location: St. Cruz de Tenerife, Canaries

AIDA’s newest ship, the AIDAnova has remained laid-up in the Canaries since March. Currently, the vessel is anchored off the coast of St. Cruz de Tenerife.

MSC Grandiosa

Cruise Line: MSC

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Genoa, Italy

The MSC Grandiosa is currently docked in Genoa, Italy. The vessel is getting ready to resume sailing after a brief service pause during the holidays.

Costa Firenze

Cruise Line: Costa

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Location: Palermo, Italy

Recently delivered, the Costa Firenze is currently in Sicily. Docked in Palermo, the vessel was custom-built for China service but is slated for a Mediterranean debut in February.

Norwegian Encore

Cruise Line: Norwegian

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Southampton, United Kingdom

Norwegian Cruise Line’s biggest ship, the Norwegian Encore is docked in Southampton, United Kingdom. The vessel was previously laid up in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Norwegian Epic

Cruise Line: Norwegian

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Marseille, France

In August, after a few months in and around Florida, the Norwegian Epic crossed the Atlantic to be drydocked in Europe. The vessel is still in Marseille, France, where the work was carried out.

Spectrum of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Singapore

Based in Asia, the Spectrum of the Seas is currently anchored off Singapore along the Radiance and the Voyager of the Seas.

MSC Seaview

Cruise Line: MSC

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Crossing the Atlantic

After nine months anchored off the Port of Santos, in Brazil, the MSC Seaview is currently sailing to Europe. The vessel is expected to arrive in the Spanish port of Algeciras on January 14.