Vancouver

Case Marine Doing More Reverse Osmosis Retrofits

Reverse Osmosis Plant Aboard Seabourn Odyssey

Having experience with retrofit application is one of the keys to a successful cruise ship refit project timeline, said John Case, president of Case Marine & Industrial.

The other two are: “using our reliable and skilled in-house installation crew” and “working closely with shipside managers.”

“With over 140 installations of large reverse osmosis systems successfully completed onboard vessels, we are one of the leading experts in retrofit reverse osmosis supply and installation,” Case told Cruise Industry News.

“Additionally, we provide the most reliable marine reverse osmosis equipment available to the cruise industry,” he said.

Recently, Case M&I has handled projects for the Seabourn Odyssey and P&O Australia’s Pacific Explorer.

For the Seabourn Odyssey, the job was a retrofit installation of 24-hour, 400- cubic meter seawater reverse osmosis system; for the Pacific Explorer, it was a retrofit installation of 24-hour, 300-cubic meter seawater reverse osmosis system and 24-hour, 40-meter cubic meter second pass reverse osmosis system.

n average, jobs at Case M&I take 12 to 16 weeks from bidding to planning to executing, Case said. While potential projects in 2021 may include a “mix of drydock installations, in-service retrofit installations, and newbuild sales.”

Installation of new or increased reverse osmosis capacity due to lower cost of producing water is a recent trend in the cruise ship drydock market, according to Case.

"Cruise lines look for reliable equipment, professional installation, and after-installation technical services,” Case said. 

Coca Cola
