Cruise Ship Candy Shops Continue to Expand

From candy to ice cream to chocolate – these options will please every candy lover onboard as a number of cruise lines have embraced candy stores on their ships.

Cherry on Top – Carnival Cruise Line

Available on every Carnival ship, Cherry on Top is a store offering candy and more.

According to Carnival, the shop is also the place to buy presents for special ones–with a selection of special chocolates and other traditional sweet gifts.

On some vessels, Cherry on Top also has its own ice cream parlor with toppings and mix-in options.

Sugar Beach - Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean calls Sugar Beach an “indulgent oasis for candy lovers.”

The store offers 200+ types of candy, which can be purchased in to-go bags.

Sugar Beach also offers desserts like decadent fudge and homemade cupcakes.

Gelato - Princess Cruises

According to Princess, Gelato offers real Italian gelato, producing it freshly with Italian-certified ingredients and equipment.

Several different flavors are available– including tiramisu, pistachio, and fior di latte. The Italian-styled gelateria was introduced with the Sky Princess in 2019 and is currently being rolled out on the rest of the fleet.

La Caramella - MSC

With a modern look, La Caramella was introduced as MSC’s candy shop with the Fantasia Class. Currently, the store sells packaged candy, chocolate bars, and other treats from famous brands.

Vanellope’s Sweet & Treats - Disney Cruise Line

Inspired by Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph movie, this dessert store is available aboard the Disney Dream. Among the offerings are hand-scooped gelatos, fresh waffle cones, baked treats, and candy in a wide variety of delicious flavors.

Coco’s - Norwegian Cruise Line

Coco’s was introduced with the Norwegian Bliss in 2018. A dessert shop, it offers what Norwegian calls a “true display of food art.” With a full menu of sweet treats, the store serves milkshakes, ice cream, and even fruit salads, as well as coffee, crepes, and pralines.

Amarillo Ice Cream Shop and Chocolate Bar - Costa

Available on most Costa ships, the Amarillo Ice Cream Shop and Chocolate Bar offers a menu of hot chocolate beverages and other delicacies. Costa classifies its main attraction as "creamy homemade ice cream," coming in a selection of Italian-style flavors.