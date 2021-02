The World’s 10 Biggest Cruise Ships

Cruise ships, over the last few decades, haven’t just grown in number, but also in size. Today's biggest ships are nearly three times bigger than the 1988-built Sovereign of the Seas, considered the world’s first mega cruise ship.

1. Symphony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)

Tonnage: 227,625 tons

Capacity: 5,400 passengers

Built: 2018

Length: 362.1 meters

Beam: 47.4 meters

Sailing regions in 2021: Caribbean

2. Harmony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)

Tonnage: 227,625 tons

Capacity: 5,400 passengers

Built: 2016

Length: 362.1 meters

Beam: 47.4 meters

Sailing regions in 2021: Caribbean and Mediterranean

3. Allure of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)

Tonnage: 220,000 tons

Capacity: 5,400 passengers

Built: 2010

Length: 362 meters

Beam: 47 meters

Sailing regions in 2021: Caribbean

4. Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)

Tonnage: 220,000 tons

Capacity: 5,400 passengers

Built: 2008

Length: 361.6 meters

Beam: 47 meters

Sailing regions in 2021: Caribbean, Bahamas, and East Coast

5. Mardi Gras (Carnival Cruise Line)

Tonnage: 183,900

Capacity: 5,200 passengers

Built: 2021

Length: 337 meters

Beam: 42 meters

6. Iona (P&O Cruises)

Tonnage: 183,900 tons

Capacity: 5,200 passengers

Built: 2020

Length: 337 meters

Beam: 42 meters

Sailing regions in 2021: Northern Europe and the Canaries

7. AIDAnova (AIDA Cruises)

Tonnage: 183,900 tons

Capacity: 5,000 passengers

Built: 2018

Length: 337 meters

Beam: 42 meters

Sailing regions in 2021: Mediterranean and the Canaries

8. Costa Smeralda (Costa Crociere)

Tonnage: 182,700 tons

Capacity: 5,224 passengers

Built: 2019

Length: 337 meters

Beam: 42 meters

Sailing regions in 2021: Mediterranean

9. MSC Grandiosa (MSC Crociere)

Tonnage: 177,100 tons

Capacity: 4,888 passengers

Built: 2019

Length: 331 meters

Beam: 43 meters

Sailing regions in 2021: Mediterranean

10. Spectrum of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)

Tonnage: 168,666 tons

Capacity: 4,100 passengers

Built: 2019

Length: 347 meters

Beam: 41.4 meters

Sailing regions in 2021: China and Southeast Asia

Coming Soon…

The ranking is slated for major changes in the next few years, with large cruise ships entering service for several brands.

1. Wonder of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)

Tonnage: 227,625 tons

Capacity: 5,448 passengers

Built: 2022

Length: 362.1 meters

Beam: 47.4 meters

2. Global Dream (Genting Cruise Lines/Dream Cruises)

Tonnage: 208,000 tons

Capacity: 5,000 passengers

Built: 2022

Length: 342 meters

Beam: 46.4 meters

3. MSC World Europa (MSC Crociere)

Tonnage: 205,700 tons

Capacity: 5,400 passengers

Built: 2022

Length: 330 meters

Beam: 47 meters

4. Icon Class I (Royal Caribbean International)

Tonnage: 200,000

Capacity: 5,000 passengers

Built: 2022

Length: TBD

Beam: TBD