The Top Ship-Within-A-Ship Concepts

With these cruise lines, you can experience an intimate, luxurious experience without giving up on the attractions of big contemporary cruise ships.

Created about 10 years ago, the ship-within-a-ship concept is now available on a number of megaships. Here are some of them:

MSC Yacht Club

One of the first cruise lines to offer the concept, MSC Cruises created its Yacht Club in 2008, with the MSC Fantasia.

MSC Yacht Club Amenities include the largest cabins onboard and a private section of the ship, featuring a lounge, a pool deck, and a restaurant.

Guests staying in these suites are also eligible for butler service, priority boarding, an all-inclusive drink package, and private shore excursions.

The Haven by Norwegian

After launching its first private areas in 2005, Norwegian Cruise Line introduced the ship-within-a-ship concept on its fleet in 2011.

The Norwegian Breakaway was the first vessel to include the exclusive suite enclave, currently known as The Haven by Norwegian.

The concept has since been expanded to other vessels, such as the new Norwegian Encore. Other than lavish cabins, the Haven includes different private facilities, which vary from ship to ship. On newer vessels, the area includes a pool deck, a lounge, a restaurant, an observation lounge, and even a library.

The Retreat by Celebrity Cruises

Introduced in 2018, The Retreat is being added to the entire Celebrity Cruises fleet. With a private area that includes a restaurant, lounge, and sundeck, the experience here comes with additional perks, such as free Wi-Fi, onboard credit, all-inclusive drink packages, and more.

Royal Suite Class

Royal Suite Class is available on Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis- and Quantum-class ships. With three different tiers, the category gives the guests additional benefits, including the use of private areas, exclusive dining, and priority boarding.

While all tiers include large suites and private dining at a dedicated restaurant, some even include Wi-Fi, drink packages and the services of a Royal Genie, Royal Caribbean’s version of the butler service.

Dream Cruises’ The Palace

According to Dream Cruises, The Palace features an unprecedented level of all-inclusive service and comfort – all in a luxurious, private area. With 140 suites, the VIP enclave includes its own swimming pool, spa, gym, and dining venues.

Palace guests are also entitled to the biggest cabins onboard, as well as a team of European-style butlers.