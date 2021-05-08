SRC

The Top Ship-Within-A-Ship Concepts

MSC Yacht Club

With these cruise lines, you can experience an intimate, luxurious experience without giving up on the attractions of big contemporary cruise ships.

Created about 10 years ago, the ship-within-a-ship concept is now available on a number of megaships. Here are some of them:

MSC Yacht Club

MSC Yacht Club

One of the first cruise lines to offer the concept, MSC Cruises created its Yacht Club in 2008, with the MSC Fantasia.

MSC Yacht Club Amenities include the largest cabins onboard and a private section of the ship, featuring a lounge, a pool deck, and a restaurant.

Guests staying in these suites are also eligible for butler service, priority boarding, an all-inclusive drink package, and private shore excursions.

The Haven by Norwegian

Haven

Haven

After launching its first private areas in 2005, Norwegian Cruise Line introduced the ship-within-a-ship concept on its fleet in 2011.

The Norwegian Breakaway was the first vessel to include the exclusive suite enclave, currently known as The Haven by Norwegian.

The concept has since been expanded to other vessels, such as the new Norwegian Encore. Other than lavish cabins, the Haven includes different private facilities, which vary from ship to ship. On newer vessels, the area includes a pool deck, a lounge, a restaurant, an observation lounge, and even a library.  

The Retreat by Celebrity Cruises

The Retreat

Introduced in 2018, The Retreat is being added to the entire Celebrity Cruises fleet. With a private area that includes a restaurant, lounge, and sundeck, the experience here comes with additional perks, such as free Wi-Fi, onboard credit, all-inclusive drink packages, and more.

Royal Suite Class

Royal Suite Class

Royal Suite Class

Royal Suite Class is available on Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis- and Quantum-class ships. With three different tiers, the category gives the guests additional benefits, including the use of private areas, exclusive dining, and priority boarding.

While all tiers include large suites and private dining at a dedicated restaurant, some even include Wi-Fi, drink packages and the services of a Royal Genie, Royal Caribbean’s version of the butler service.

Dream Cruises’ The Palace

The Palace

The Palace

According to Dream Cruises, The Palace features an unprecedented level of all-inclusive service and comfort – all in a luxurious, private area. With 140 suites, the VIP enclave includes its own swimming pool, spa, gym, and dining venues.

Palace guests are also entitled to the biggest cabins onboard, as well as a team of European-style butlers.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Skynet Travel

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide