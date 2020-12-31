The Biggest Cruise Stories of 2020

The past year was dominated by a never-ending news cycle in the cruise industry, with COVID-19 taking its toll on operators starting in January 2020.

The top news stories of 2020, as ranked by the Cruise Industry News editorial team:

1. U.S. Cruise Travel Suspended by the CDC

The CDC's "No Sail" order issued in March brought the industry to a stop overnight, and was extended multiple times. At the end of October, it was dropped for a so-called Conditional Sailing Order. In short, the "No Sail" order has been lifted and the industry will work with the CDC on a realistic, phased-in return to service that has yet to happen in the U.S.

2. Pandemic Cruising

Despite COVID-19, Genting Cruise Lines, TUI Cruises, MSC Cruises, AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises led the way with big ships back in service over the summer with a host of new health and safety measures. Before that, Ponant led the way in France in June.

3. Industry Leaders Meet with Vice President Mike Pence

In March, at a Saturday afternoon press conference at Port Everglades, Vice President Mike Pence met with senior cruise industry executives prior to a closed-door meeting.

Adam Goldstein, chair of the Cruise Lines International Association, said that the industry would work closely with goverment and go above and beyond anything it is currently doing.

4. Warning Signs in China

The Chinese goverment put a stop to ships sailing from Chinese homeports in late January, which was an early warning sign to the rest of the industry.

5. Multiple Problems

From the Diamond Princess incident in Japan to a Holland America Line ship left without a port to disembark guests in March, the industry faced a number of high-profile COVID-19 incidents.

6. Fire Sale of Old Ships

Carnival Corporation sold 18 ships from its fleet, either to new owners or to scrap. Royal Caribbean Group scrapped the Pullmantur fleet and a number of operators exited the market.

7. Arison Steps Up If Needed

In March, President Donald J. Trump said that Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison told him that Carnival's cruise ships will be available if the government should need them amid the coronavirus outbreak.

8. Volunteer Cruises

Royal Caribbean International said at the end of October that it may need volunteers for trial cruises as the company will need a permit from the CDC as part of the new Conditional Framework the agency has issued.

That will include the company having a number of trial cruises using employees and volunteers as stand-in passengers to test safety and health protocols.

9. Cash Burn / Stocks

Black Monday hit cruise line stocks in March, while the rest of the year was all about cash burn.

10. CMV Fleet Sold for Cheap at Auction

The Cruise & Maritime Voyages fleet auction saw with five ships heading to new owners or to scrap, and the values were revealed as buyers were able to get cruise ships for pennies on the dollar during the sealed bidding process.