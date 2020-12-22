Vodohod Ready For Spring 2021, Building Off Strong 2020

The Russian river cruise operator, Vodohod, hopes to resume sailings on the Russian waterways in spring 2021, the company stated in a press release – as long as international travel restrictions are lifted, and guests can travel safely.

Vodohod said that sailing on its itineraries will become easier thanks to Russia launching electronic visas for citizens of 52 countries starting from Jan. 1, 2021.

Additionally, an English version of Vodohod’s mobile app will launch in 2021, while a new booking engine will help clients book additional services easily while purchasing a cruise online, as well as effectively simplify the work with travel agencies worldwide, Vodohod stated.

Vodohod said that despite “unprecedented challenges,” 2020 was a year when the company launched a new vessel, the Mustai Karim, and added new itineraries.

The Mustai Karim is a luxuriousfive5-star vessel that “pioneered a completely new innovative itinerary with cruises on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea to Rostov-on-Don and received many rave reviews from its Russian clients,” Vodohod said. It was launched in September 2020.

Additionally, the company fully refurbished the 94-passenger Maxim Gorky, a “ship for Siberia expedition cruising down the Yenisei River.”

The new itineraries that were added include sailings through Siberia and on the Yenisei River.

“In July 2020, Vodohod initiated the first expedition river cruise through the heart of Siberia from Krasnoyarsk. Expedition cruises on the Yenisei River is a completely new product on the Russian market, and Vodohod’s mission is to show the undiscovered rivers and places of wild Russia to the world,” the company wrote in the press release.

“Continuing a series of successful innovations, Vodohod commenced cruises to the Solovetsky Islands, the cultural and historic ensemble, which has a unique church complex including the Solovetsky Monastery – the crown jewel of the UNESCO World Heritage site,” Vodohod added.

To ensure the sailings are safe, a health and safety plan was implemented for Vodohod’s cruises. This plan includes pre-boarding health questionnaires, daily temperature checks for guests and crew, express coronavirus testing on a regular basis, and increased disinfection of the ship and its areas.