Vancouver

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings To Raise Another $500 Million

NCLH Logo

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it is proposing to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2026 in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The Notes will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis.

The company’s fourth quarter estimated cash burn is $175 million per month.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Coca Cola

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking