Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings To Raise Another $500 Million

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it is proposing to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2026 in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The Notes will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis.

The company’s fourth quarter estimated cash burn is $175 million per month.