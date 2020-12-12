What We Know About Royal Caribbean’s Free Test Cruises

Significant demand was born as a result of Royal Caribbean International’s announcement for the search of volunteers to go on its first test sailings prior to returning to sea in the U.S.

So much that a form has been created to sign up, which saw more than 150,000 hopeful cruise lovers leave their details.

“It's a good feeling knowing that so many people want to get back on ships,” said Vicki Freed, senior vice president for sales, trade support and service at Royal Caribbean International, on Dec. 8 in response to the demand.

The company has also launched a website for potential volunteers to sign up.

Cruise Industry News breaks down what is known about the sailings.

What are they?

The test sailings are part of the new Conditional Framework by the CDC, which came in place of the "No Sail" order. They will include the company having a number of trial cruises using employees and volunteers as stand-in passengers to test safety and health protocols.

Trial sailings are said to be monitored by company officials, a third-party class society, as well as the CDC.

When will they take place?

Likely the first quarter of 2021, possibly even January. Here’s a quote from Freed at Virtually Yours forum organized by Cruise Planners:

“We don't know exactly when the test sailings are going to happen – we think in Q1, and we're hoping for January.”

Which vessels will be taking part?

Industry sources previously stated that they expect the Mariner and Navigator of the Seas, the company's recently-refurbished "short Caribbean" ships, to be the vessels pressed into service.

On what itineraries?

Freed said in November that the first cruises will be short sailings to CocoCay, which would allow the company to operate in a bubble on its own private island.

Who gets to go?

More than 150,000 people signed up, according to Royal Caribbean International, so it will be tough to choose from them. Apart from cruise line workers and CDC staff, the cruise line is likely to choose volunteers among its most loyal customers.

"We haven't figured out our protocols yet for the volunteers but certainly loyalty status will be a key selector," said Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean Cruises’ president and CEO during the International Cruise Summit that took place on Dec. 1-2. “Our top tier has the name of Pinnacle and they've cruised with us a gazillion times … they'll be amongst the first to receive the invitation."

Freed said on Dec. 8 that the company’s travel partners will be invited, too.

What about safety?

Royal Caribbean is working on ensuring they are conducted safely and in compliance with the regulations.

“While we review the requirements proposed by the CDC and consider when we can host our simulated trial sailings, we are gathering information from those who have shown interest on our Volunteers of the Seas Facebook page. Our priority is to ensure that we can exercise our comprehensive set of measures in a safe and healthy manner while making sure we provide a memorable vacation experience,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

Yet a lot of information is still to be released about the sailings.

“We will be announcing more as we get more information,” Freed said. “So, we look forward to it; we're looking forward to it.”