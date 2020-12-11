When the Major Cruise Lines Plan to Restart Service

Major cruise lines are planning restarts in various phases in 2021. Here's the latest:

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line recently cancelled its entire February schedule. Now, it plans to restart operations in early March, using most of its fleet.

Some of the vessels, however, will be kept out of service due to delayed drydocks.

The new Mardi Gras has also seen its debut delayed. Still under construction in Finland, the ship now has its inaugural cruise scheduled in April from Port Canaveral.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International announced it had extended its suspension of sailing for its global fleet through February 28. Cruises cancellations in Australia were extended further, through April 30.

In Asia, the cruise line recently launched a program of short cruises to nowhere onboard the Quantum of the Seas, which is slated to continue for the next few months.

With cruises in China suspended only until January 10, the second ship to resume service in Asia could be the Spectrum of the Seas.

MSC Cruises

After a decision by the Italian government, MSC was forced to temporarily pause its Mediterranean sailings during the upcoming holiday season.

The MSC Grandiosa, which was sailing in the region since August 16, will be out of service until January 10. Also sailing in the Mediterranean, the MSC Magnifica, is scheduled to resume service on January 15.

Meanwhile, the temporary pause of U.S.-based sailings was further extended, cancelling all cruises until February 28.

Norwegian Cruise Line

On December 1, Norwegian Cruise Line announced another extension of its pause of service, now affecting all cruises scheduled until the end of February.

Selected voyages in March were also cancelled, while the company continues to work to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Norwegian could be poised for a European restart with two ships being manned in Montenegro.

Costa Cruises

After restarting service on September 6, Costa reactivated a total of three ships in Europe.

Currently, the 5,200-guest Costa Smeralda is the only one in service, sailing an all-Italian itinerary. The program will be suspended during the holiday period with a January 7 resumption planned.

Disney Cruise Line

In line with other U.S. operators, Disney Cruise Line has extended its pause through February, and is currently planning a March restart. Of note, the company has brought tonnage back to the U.S.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has cancelled its entire operation through March 31. Cruises longer than seven nights itineraries sailing from and to the United States were cancelled through November 1.

In Japan, the operational pause was extended until June 25, while in Australia and New Zealand, it goes through May 31.

Princess also announced it is transferring the Star Princess earlier to P&O Australia, in addition to the sale of Sea Princess and Sun Princess. Both transactions resulted in additional cruise cancellations.

Genting Cruise Lines

Dream Cruises is back in service, with the Explorer Dream in Taiwan and the World Dream sailing from Singapore.

AIDA Cruises

After briefly resuming service on October 17, AIDA restarted cruising on December 5 as the AIDAperla embarked on a 7-night cruises to the Canaries.

The AIDAmar is scheduled to follow soon, starting service in the Canaries on December 20.

Celebrity Cruises

As part of the Royal Caribbean Group, Celebrity Cruises recently extended its suspension of sailing for its global fleet, now including all sailings through February 28.

Additionally, Celebrity suspended its full 2020-2021 winter programs in Australia, Asia and South America.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line has extended its pause of cruise operations and cancelled departures on all ships through March 31.

The cruise line has also cancelled cruises with 8 or more nights calling at a U.S. port until November 1.

Selected voyages in Asia, Australia and New Zealand and South America were cancelled further until mid-April.

TUI Cruises

TUI Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to start sailing, on July 23. The German brand currently is currently operating in the Canaries, with the Mein Schiff 2.

Marella Cruises

Marella Cruises is planning a service resumption on February 3, with all its cruises cancelled until the date.

The company also reduced its fleet, retiring the Marella Dream and the Marella Celebration.

Azamara

Azamara has announced it will pause all operations until the 2021 Europe season, cancelling cruises in South America, Africa and Australia.

The cruise line plans to return to service on March 20 with the Azamara Quest.

Silversea Cruises

Royal Caribbean’s luxury brand, Silversea Cruises cancelled all its cruises until April 1. The company also delayed Silver Wind’s expedition conversion, which was slated to take place last August.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin’s inaugural cruise is currently scheduled in May, with the 2,770-guest Scarlet Lady sailing from Miami to the Caribbean.

The brand’s second ship also had its introduction delayed. The Valiant Lady had its Mediterranean season postponed until 2022 and the ship is now scheduled to debut on November, in the Caribbean.