Looking to raise cash, Royal Caribbean Group on Thursday announced it would raise another $1 billion in a stock offering.

The company revealed it had filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under which the C]company may offer and sell shares of its common stock, having an aggregate offering price of up to $1.0 billion.

Royal Caribbean said it expects to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the ATM Offering for general corporate purposes.