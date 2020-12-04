Carnival Crew To Receive 4,000 Holiday Cards

An initiative started by Brand Ambassador and Senior Cruise Director of Carnival Cruise Line, John Heald, has led to more than 4,000 holiday cards received by the cruise line for its approximately 4,000 crew members working onboard.

“Right now, we have over 4000 cards, which – as we have around 4000 crew onboard our ships – will mean they will all get one each,” Heald wrote on social media on Dec. 1.

He added that every crew member will also receive a card from Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

“It may not sound like much, but to these crew who are away from their families at this special time of the year, and during the challenges that continue around the world, it will mean so very, very much,” Heald wrote.

Heald came up with the card idea spontaneously on Nov. 13. He wrote on Facebook that he received a thank you card from someone he helped.

“It was wonderful to hold that card. [A]nd as I read the message inside, I had a thought for our brilliant crew... I know this will mean a tremendous amount to the crew, uplift them, and your messages will show them how much you miss them too,” Heald wrote then.

All the cards were sent to Carnival Cruise Line’s headquarters in Miami. In order for the cards to be forwarded to crew members, Heald asked people to ensure they would be delivered to the office by Dec. 3.