Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Brodosplit Ship Management to Manage Golden Horizon

Golden Clipper

DIV Group announced that it has selected Brodosplit Ship Management (BSM), a group subsidiary, to deliver deck, engine and hotel management services for the Golden Horizon, built as Brodosplit 483 and set to operate for Tradewind Voyages in 2021.

Led by Director Tonci Klaric, BSM currently provides Management services for DIV vessels Monet, Klara and Katina.

Tradewind Voyages UK Ltd will charter the managed vessel and overlay the onboard guest experience including hotel concepts, entertainment, water sports, spa, shop and shore excursions. 

"My team and I are looking forward to bringing Golden Horizon into service in April 2021 for training and shakedown," said Klaric. "We are excited to then be supporting Tradewind Voyages’ outstanding global itinerary program."

Tomislav Debeljak, President of DIV Group added: "I am very proud of the work done by Tradewind Voyages in creating this unique product and brand and delighted that DIV Group are able to provide ship and hotel management for Golden Horizon from within the DIV Group,"

Golden Horizon will sail on her inaugural voyage from Harwich, UK on May 1 2020 for a series of Northern European Voyages prior to heading East of Suez from September 2021.

 

