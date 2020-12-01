Inside Royal Caribbean’s First Sailing Since The Pandemic

Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas is set to depart from Singapore’s Marina Bay on Dec. 1. The sailing is for Singapore residents only and features no port calls, spending the entire voyage at sea.

The 4,100-guest Quantum of the Seas is expected to operate at roughly 50 percent occupancy and under the company's new health and safety protocols.

Testing and Check-ins

All passengers aboard, regardless of age, had to test negatively for the coronavirus within three days before boarding. The cost of the test is included within the cruise fare (for all sailings before January).

Another test, this time a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, will be performed on each guest upon disembarkation at the end of the voyage. Those who test negative won’t need to take any further action, while those who test positive will be instructed to a “specific clinic for a confirmatory PCR test.”

Anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus within 180 days before the voyage cannot receive a PCR test and, therefore, is not able to cruise.

Check-ins are done online. After checking in, guests get access to their online cruise planners, where they can book specialty restaurants and internet packages.

Before embarking, guests need to complete a health questionnaire and undergo a temperature check.

Contact Tracing

Quantum of the Seas' guests are provided with a wearable piece of technology that helps contact tracing.

Additionally, as the Singaporean government’s regulations dictate, every passenger has to use the TraceTogether system, which consists of a mobile application and a token – both work without internet, via Bluetooth.

This system records “token ID of others in close contact of guests above a certain time,” according Singapore Cruise Society, which is on the first sailing. adding it does not record location data.

Crew members have to use these tracing methods too.