Telenor Maritime Buys KNL Networks

Telenor Maritime announced it has reached a deal to acquire 100 percent of KNL Networks, a Finnish tech company, which has developed a unique system providing data access through a secure mesh network around the globe for maritime and critical communication markets, according to a press release.

With this technology and Telenor Maritime’s expertise, the company said the missing link is finally in place: a dedicated end-to-end channel for reliable, secure, and above all affordable access to business-critical information.

"Telenor Maritime’s vision of a greener future in the maritime industry has taken a big leap forward with the acquisition of KNL Networks," said CEO of Telenor Maritime Lars Erik Lunøe. “This affordable technology provides the industry with a unique opportunity to utilize digitized solutions, enabling them to make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, gain competitive advantage, and work towards a greener, more sustainable future” he continues. Constantly pursuing the elimination of the digital divide between the offshore and onshore industries, Telenor Maritime can now provide the same quality of experience at sea as on land to the whole maritime sector, increasing its profitability through operational excellence."

By acquiring KNL networks and combining the competences of both companies, Telenor Maritime will be able to offer end-to-end managed services for the maritime market, including global access and access management of operation-critical data and cyber security.

“This positioning is unique in the maritime sector, making Telenor Maritime the only one stop shop for digital transformation of maritime industry. We’re excited about the opportunity to join forces with Telenor Maritime and to become a part of Telenor Group – a company that has over a century of history in the field of connectivity and reputation of being a trusted partner. I am confident that together we can lead the way of digitalizing maritime and help our clients on their digital transformation journey, as well as strengthen our position as a trusted partner to our customers in the critical communication segment," added Toni Lindén, CEO KNL Networks.