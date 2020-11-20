Carnival: Upsizing and Pricing of $1,450 Million and €500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

Carnival Corporation today announced that it has priced the private offerings of $1,450 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026 and €500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026.

The aggregate principal amount of notes to be issued was increased to $1,450 million and €500 million from the previously announced $1,000 million and €300 million, respectively.

The offering of the notes is expected to close on November 25, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The USD notes and the Euro notes will pay interest semi-annually on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2021, at a rate of 7.625% and 7.625% per year, respectively. The notes will be unsecured and will mature on March 1, 2026.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis, jointly and severally, by Carnival and certain of the Corporation's and Carnival plc's subsidiaries that own or operate the company's vessels and material intellectual property and that guarantee certain of our first-priority secured indebtedness, and our second-priority secured indebtedness, the company said.