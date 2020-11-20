Banner

NCLH Announces Closing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it has closed its underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 ordinary shares of the company at a price to the public of $20.80 per share.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Barclays and J.P. Morgan acted as the underwriters for the offering.

Norwegian previously said its cash burn in the fourth quarter would be $175 million per month. This offering raised $830 million giving the company another another five months of cash on hand. 

