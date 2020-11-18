Pierre Thomas joins Swan Hellenic as Director of Expedition Operations

Pierre Thomas has joined Swan Hellenic as director of expedition operations, the company announced today, The expedition leader brings 26 years of experience with him to the new cruise brand, which takes delivery of its first ship, the SH Minerva, in 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Pierre onboard. With his tremendous experience and strong relationships with international experts in their fields, nobody could be better placed to ensure our guests enjoy a unique cultural expedition experience, both on and off-board, that truly befits Swan Hellenic’s pioneering heritage,” explained Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito.

Thomas commented: “I’m delighted to join the dynamic team bringing the Swan Hellenic vision of cultural expedition cruising to life across a tremendous new five-star fleet. I look forward to contributing to the creation of a truly unique discovery experience – geographical, scientific, natural, cultural and artistic.”

Thomas has cruise experience with Lindblad, Metropolitan Touring, Noble Caledonia and Silversea Cruises, equipping him with strategic customer insight, hands-on expertise and an international network of expert colleagues.

Thomas' experience is vast and has seen him gain qualifications that range from naturalist guide and dive guide to expedition leader. He has led expeditions on the water, under the water and overland by motorbike, and lectures in 5 languages on topics as varied as tropical fish, African history, the Panama Canal and Central American Post-World War II politics.





