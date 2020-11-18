Pierre Thomas joins Swan Hellenic as Director of Expedition Operations

Pierre Thomas

Pierre Thomas has joined Swan Hellenic as director of expedition operations, the company announced today, The expedition leader brings 26 years of experience with him to the new cruise brand, which takes delivery of its first ship, the SH Minerva, in 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Pierre onboard. With his tremendous experience and strong relationships with international experts in their fields, nobody could be better placed to ensure our guests enjoy a unique cultural expedition experience, both on and off-board, that truly befits Swan Hellenic’s pioneering heritage,” explained Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito.

Thomas commented: “I’m delighted to join the dynamic team bringing the Swan Hellenic vision of cultural expedition cruising to life across a tremendous new five-star fleet. I look forward to contributing to the creation of a truly unique discovery experience – geographical, scientific, natural, cultural and artistic.”

Thomas has cruise experience with Lindblad, Metropolitan Touring, Noble Caledonia and Silversea Cruises, equipping him with strategic customer insight, hands-on expertise and an international network of expert colleagues. 

Thomas' experience is vast and has seen him gain qualifications that range from naturalist guide and dive guide to expedition leader. He has led expeditions on the water, under the water and overland by motorbike, and lectures in 5 languages on topics as varied as tropical fish, African history, the Panama Canal and Central American Post-World War II politics.

 



Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Jeju

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report