South Pacific Cruise Alliance Joins SPTO Board

The South Pacific Tourism Organisation has selected the South Pacific Cruise Alliance to sit on its board of directors Board as a private sector representative, according to a press release.

SPCA, representing seven South Pacific members: Cook Islands, Pitcairn, Samoa, American Samoa, Kingdom of Tonga, Wallis & Futuna and French Polynesia said in its release it is pleased to represent the cruise industry in the region and bring its experience, knowledge and expertise of the cruise sector to the regional tourism organization and its members.

Bud Gilroy, interim Chairman of SPCA, (pictured above) said in a statement that the close collaboration with SPTO and the implemented synergies will help the recovery of the tourism post pandemic, particularly in the remote countries and territories of the South Pacific region.