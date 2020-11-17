Kari Tarnowski Named SVP of Marketing for American Queen

Hornblower Group has announced the appointment of Kari Tarnowski in the role of senior vice president of marketing at American Queen Steamboat Company.

She will be responsible for the organization’s marketing strategy – including multi-channel customer demand generation, brand positioning, public relations, customer insights, guest feedback, loyalty and retention, competitive analysis, and partnership marketing.

The Chief Marketing Officer at Hornblower Group, Kristina Heney, said that the company was “thrilled” to have Tarnowski joining.

“Kari has enjoyed an impressive career bringing with her valuable experience in the cruising industry, and we are sure she will have a great impact on our operation. I am confident her considerable talent and leadership skills will help us drive business growth and build upon the loyal fanbase of our customers,” Heney said.

Prior to taking up the role at American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines, Tarnowski served as vice president of marketing for Crystal Cruises.

“I’m excited to join the Hornblower Group and lead the marketing strategy behind American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines as we prepare to welcome back our customers,” Tarnowski said. “I look forward to working together with the leadership team and bringing my background in the travel and cruise industries to help establish clear marketing goals for the company that will both strengthen and enhance the division as we continue to provide a best-in-class experience for our guests.”

Aside from Crystal Cruises, Tarnowski held senior marketing roles at Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Silversea Cruises, among other travel companies. She was also part of the launch team for the hotels.com website in 2002.

Overall, Tarnowski has more than two decades of strategic marketing experience in the cruise and hotel industries.