Aurora’s New Expedition Ship Sylvia Earle, Unveiled

Aurora Expeditions has unveiled the design of its second expedition ship, the Sylvia Earle, which is due for delivery in October 2021.

The ship – named after the marine biologist Dr. Sylvia Earle who is involved in the development process – features the X-BOW by Ulstein Design & Solutions and is on long-term charter from SunStone ships.

According to the company, that design element is “essential to the speed, agility, and impressive fuel efficiency of the ships in the Aurora Expeditions fleet.” Due to a combination of low energy consumption, high fuel-efficiency, and a streamlined design, the Aurora Expedition claims its ships to be “one of the lowest polluting marine engines in the world.”

The new CEO of the company, Monique Ponfoort, called the Sylvia Earle’s coming into market “exciting.”

“Its innovative, eco-sensitive design captures the essence of small-ship expedition travel pioneered by Aurora Expeditions,” she said.

“We are thrilled that the build is on time despite the challenges the world has faced in 2020, and we look forward to welcoming our first expeditioners on board the Sylvia Earle as we venture to the world’s most remote and fascinating destinations,” added Global Head of Marketing, Victoria Primrose.

According to a press release, the ship will offer many new destinations within the Aurora Expeditions program, including Alaska, Baja California, the Russian Far East, Raja Ampat, and West Papua.

The Sylvia Earle will also feature a two-level glass lounge in the bow, enhancing the views from the vessel.

“In polar regions, this means that passengers will be able to appreciate the majesty of an iceberg immediately as it appears on the horizon,” Aurora Expeditions said in its press release.