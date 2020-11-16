Hurtigruten Announces Early Black Friday Deals for Travel Advisors

Hurtigruten has announced that it is offering all travel advisors an early opportunity to access its Black Friday deals. The deals cover select 2021-2022 itineraries – including Alaska, the British Isles, and Antarctica – with up to 50 percent off.

The company has also lowered its deposits for the trips to $500 per person.

“We are committed to providing our travel advisor community with early exclusive offers to support their clients’ travel needs. Our Black Friday deal is now open early for travel advisors, providing them with a unique advantage to book new itineraries for 2021 and 2022,” said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. “Our travel agents and their clients are eager to set sail once again, and we look forward to sharing the beauty and excitement of the destinations we visit with them in the near future.”

According to the company, the new offers are available until Dec. 2 for new, individual bookings only.