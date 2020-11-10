Carnival Files To Sell More Shares

Carnival Corporation has filed to sell up to $1,500,000,000 worth of shares if needed to raise additional funds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Carnival Corporation may offer and sell shares of its common stock, through any of its Sales Agents having an aggregate offering price of up to $1.5 billion from time to time through an “at-the-market” (ATM) equity offering program," the company said.

"Carnival Corporation expects to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the New ATM Offering for general corporate purposes. The timing of any sales will depend on a variety of factors. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as sales agents under the New ATM Offering. PJT Partners is serving as independent financial advisor to Carnival Corporation."