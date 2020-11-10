Halton

Carnival Files To Sell More Shares

Carnival Corp. Logo

Carnival Corporation has filed to sell up to $1,500,000,000 worth of shares if needed to raise additional funds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Carnival Corporation may offer and sell shares of its common stock, through any of its Sales Agents having an aggregate offering price of up to $1.5 billion from time to time through an “at-the-market” (ATM) equity offering program," the company said.

"Carnival Corporation expects to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the New ATM Offering for general corporate purposes. The timing of any sales will depend on a variety of factors. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as sales agents under the New ATM Offering. PJT Partners is serving as independent financial advisor to Carnival Corporation."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report