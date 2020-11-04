Monique Ponfoort Becomes CEO of Aurora Expeditions

Monique Ponfoort has become the new CEO of Aurora Expeditions, the company reported, referring to the appointment as an “exciting chapter” during its time of expansion.

Ponfoort has more than 25 years of experience in the travel and cruise industry, including with Qantas, Jetset, Helloworld, and most recently, seven years in managing the Asia Pacific market for Ponant.

She said she is “truly humbled” to lead a team that “strives constantly to deliver the best product, service, and experiences to our family of global expeditioners.”

“Despite the challenges facing the global travel and cruise industry in 2020, our many loyal and repeat guests tell us they are eager to set sail again, and we are excited and ready to welcome them back on board once international borders reopen,” Ponfoort added.

Ponfoort starts in her position as the company expects a new expedition ship, the Sylvia Earle, to join her sister ship, the Greg Mortimer, in autumn 2021. The new ship is named after marine biologist Dr. Sylvia Earle.

“Dr. Sylvia Earle has dedicated her life to marine conservation, and we are honored to be working with her to further educate and inspire both our team and our expeditioners,” Ponfoort said.

According to the press release, destinations in Aurora Expeditions’ new Global and Arctic 2022 program – onboard both the Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle – will include Alaska, the Russian Far East, Raja Ampat, West Papua, the Northwest Passage, and Baja California.