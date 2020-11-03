Fain: CDC Provides Clear Pathway to Resume Cruising

"This is really a big deal," said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, referring to the CDC dropping the "No Sail" order for its Conditional Framework in a video update.

"We're really very excited about what the future holds for us," he said, adding later that the company is significantly closer to resuming service than it has been.

Fain said it wasn't the end of the journey, and it provides a clear pathway for the resumption of service.

The Healthy Sail Panel's 74 recommendations have been endorsed by the entire cruise industry, Fain said, and clearly helped persuade the CDC to offer up a plan to resume service.

Fain said it will take some time to go from where the company is today to its first commercial sailing.

"The order calls for a lot of details that will need to be specific, clarified and adjusted," he said.