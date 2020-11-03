Wärtsilä Announces New Orders From Fincantieri

Wärtsilä has announced several new orders it is working on for Fincantieri. The orders include the provision of waste treatment systems, fresh water generators, entertainment systems, and more.

The company said that its complete waste treatment systems and fresh water generators were ordered in July 2020 for two vessels.

Entertainment systems were ordered starting from Q1 2020 for two new series of ships; eight vessels in total.

For these new ships, Wärtsilä Entertainment will “not only supply turnkey entertainment systems, but also LED architectural lighting, as well as the Public Address and General Alarm systems,” according to a statement.

While the ship names are not disclosed, Wärtsilä said they’re “owned by different cruise operators.”

The company stated that in August 2020 it has also been contracted for a complete technological package supply for two other vessels, including their 46F engines, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) solutions, hybrid scrubbers, automation, navigation, and local entertainment systems, low location lights, valves, public address, and general alarm systems.

“We are very familiar with Wärtsilä’s products and solutions and are extremely confident that they are the right choice for these exciting new vessels. The cruise industry is setting the pace in sustainable shipping, while the ability to create a high quality passenger experience is constantly improving. We feel that Wärtsilä is contributing heavily in both these areas,” said Massimo Costa, the vice president for purchasing at Fincantieri.

“These latest contract awards represent a further step in the building of a strong relationship with Fincantieri to provide the cruise industry with the latest and most efficient technological solutions,” addedGiovanni Paladino, the key account manager at Wärtsilä Marine.

Wärtsilä’s waste treatment solution allows handling both wet and dry waste.

Thanks to the technology that’s used, the company positions it as an “eco-friendly solution that creates significantly lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions than conventional incinerators.”

The waste treatment systems will be delivered in Q4 2021, while the entertainment systems will be delivered “in line with the vessels’ delivery dates commencing in 2022,” the company stated.