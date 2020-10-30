Regent University Enhanced and Relaunched

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced the relaunch of Regent University through a newly enhanced platform and the addition of four new course modules - The Regent Experience, Worldwide Destinations, Onboard Life and Selling Luxury, according to a press release.

Graduates of Regent University could earn up to $650 in Bonus Commission upon completing the new modules by December 31, 2020.

Regent University provides comprehensive information about the brand, the luxury fleet, the all-inclusive value proposition, and other sales resources for travel professionals to grow their business with Regent, the company announced, in a statement.

Providing Travel Advisors with an in-depth overview of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the four modules detail the line’s list of customizable travel experiences and the variety of opportunities for Travel Advisors to expand their business.

“Regent Seven Seas Cruises is committed to supporting our Travel Advisors, each of whom serve a critical role within the industry as we prepare to sail again,” said Randall Soy, executive vice president sales & marketing, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We’ve enhanced our online Regent University to supply our Travel Advisors with a deeper understanding of the unrivaled Regent experience, providing them with a competitive advantage to sell our cruises more effectively and successfully.”

In addition to receiving CLIA credits, CEU’s from the Travel Institute, downloadable diplomas, and a Regent Luxury Cruise Expert logo, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has also enhanced the Bonus Commission structure to include:

• $100 Bonus Commission per course when Travel Advisors make and register a qualified booking within 120 days of graduating.

• An additional $250 Bonus Commission when Travel Advisors complete and graduate all four courses in sequential order by December 31, 2020 and make and register a qualified booking.

• A maximum benefit of $650 Bonus Commission when Travel Advisors graduate all four courses by December 31, 2020 and register five qualified bookings.