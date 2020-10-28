Hans Heger To Swan Hellenic As Vice President of Hotel Operations

Cruise industry veteran Hans Heger has joined Swan Hellenic as vice president of hotel operations, effective immediately, according to the company

Heger brings his experience from a number of cruise brands and other travel companies including Abercrombie & Kent, Club Med, Harmony, Pearl, Phoenix Reisen and Seven Seas to Scenic, Silversea and Royal Viking Line.

“We are over the moon to welcome Hans onboard. He brings outstanding high-end hospitality expertise and creative flair to our vision for an entirely unique guest experience,” explained Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito.

Heger commented: “I am delighted to join the dynamic team bringing the Swan Hellenic vision of five-star cultural expedition cruising to life across a truly exciting new fleet. It’s a pleasure to return to this iconic pioneer with such a tremendous opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind lifestyle onboard.”

"On the one hand he played an instrumental role in the historic Swan Hellenic and its first purpose-built ship Minerva, so he brings a strong understanding of the iconic company’s pioneering roots. While on the other, he brings exceptional creative flair, proven during a long career with V.Ships, spanning a broad spectrum of hotel and full-catering projects for everything from yachts, ferries and commercial vessels to cruise lines sailing in remote areas," the company said, in a prepared statement.