Valeria Mangiarotti, representing the Port Network Authority of the Sardinian Sea (IT), has been appointed Senior Vice President of MedCruise, according to a press release.

Mangiarotti will continue to develop the position of Director of Sustainability and Environmental Issues, for MedCruise, a role which she has actively held since 2017.

This announcement follows the appointment of the President of MedCruise Aris Batsoulis.