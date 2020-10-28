Port of Tarragona’s Balears Wharf Enters New Construction Phase

The Port of Tarragona’s Balears Wharf is entering a new phase with the construction of the southern and northern breakwaters as the port expands to handle the largest cruise ships.

The two breakwaters will be built using both maritime and land resources, according to a port statement.

The construction is entering this new phase having finalized the placement of all the caissons, will enclose the Balears Wharf on both sides and give it an easily recognizable form.

Barges have continued their task of transporting and laying the rockfill from the Vallcarca quarry from the sea, while trucks transport the material from the quarries of El Llorito in Tarragona and El Blanco in Reus. To date a total of 80,000 tons of rockfill has been transported in 3,000 truck journeys. The trucks then dump the material directly onto the breakwater, lengthening and widening it.

According to the port, the new Wharf will change the Llevant breakwater zone, giving more than 700 meters of mooring space, as it will be possible to tie up vessels on both sides and add the Llevant breakwater zone, according to a press release. This will double the number of cruise ships that can dock simultaneously.

Cruise ships are expected as soon as summer 2021.