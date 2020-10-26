Viking Crew Expands With New Office in Guernsey

Viking Crew announced it has expanded with a new office in Guernsey, as the Viking Crew Guernsey Limited (VCGL) which will be the company's dedicated global employment and payroll office, with operations having started there on Oct. 1.

VCGL has been established in partnership with leading employment and payroll specialists based in Guernsey and the new office will have a dedicated team based on the island, working directly with the current Viking Crew teams in Dover, Auckland and Fort Lauderdale, the company announced in a press release.

"I am very pleased to be launching Viking Crew Guernsey together with Tom de la Mare as a joint venture between Oceanskies and Viking Maritime Group. It’s been an exciting time, taking our IT development to the next level which will allow us to provide a seamless integration of our app based service to Viking Crew clients, from the cruise industry, specialist operators to luxury yachts," said Tom Becker, Director of Viking Crew Guernsey.

Among clients are multiple cruise operators, including Windstar Cruises (pictured above).

Paul Rutterford, Operations Director of Viking Crew added: "This is an extremely exciting time for Viking Maritime Group, in being able to offer our very own in-house employment and payroll operation based in Guernsey. In turn it will allow us to provide a more bespoke and tailored service, which I am confident will be of benefit to our portfolio of clients."

Viking Crew’s clients will continue to work with their current crew management team; ensuring all employees have MLC compliant SEA’s, the correct documentation and certification, for the provision of employment payroll and all the support services which we provide.