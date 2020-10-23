Outfitting in Process for Lindblad Expeditions’ Next Cruise Ship

The Resolution (right) next to the Endurance (left)

Lindblad Expeditions has started outfitting its new polar expedition cruise vessel, the National Geographic Resolution, at the Ulstein Verft shipyard in Norway.

The shipyard plans to deliver the 126-passenger ship in 2021.

According to the press release, the hull of the National Geographic Resolution will be transferred to the yard’s dock hall, where insulation work, electrical installations, and hotel outfitting will commence.

Resolution Outfitting

All major equipment, including engines and thrusters, was installed in Poland. 

The National Geographic Resolution – as well as her sister ship, the National Geographic Endurance – has a unique look thanks to her X-BOW hull. The X-BOW can plow through the waves, reducing slamming and the vibrations caused by the sea, and thereby increasing the onboard comfort, according to a press release.

According to the company, the National Geographic Resolution is also optimized to have less impact on nature.

“A smoother ride leads to reduced fuel consumption and thereby a decrease in harmful local emissions,” the company said.

Resolution Outfitting

The spa and fitness area of the Resolution will include treatment rooms, saunas, a fitness room, a relaxation area, and a yoga room. There will also be two infinity hot pools for relaxation in pristine environments. Dining offerings include a main restaurant with outstanding views of the surroundings and an outdoor barbeque and bistro area.

The sister ship Endurance, which was delivered in March 2020, is also at Ulstein Verft. She will make her inaugural voyage when Lindblad reactivates travel.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking