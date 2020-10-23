Outfitting in Process for Lindblad Expeditions’ Next Cruise Ship

Lindblad Expeditions has started outfitting its new polar expedition cruise vessel, the National Geographic Resolution, at the Ulstein Verft shipyard in Norway.

The shipyard plans to deliver the 126-passenger ship in 2021.

According to the press release, the hull of the National Geographic Resolution will be transferred to the yard’s dock hall, where insulation work, electrical installations, and hotel outfitting will commence.

All major equipment, including engines and thrusters, was installed in Poland.

The National Geographic Resolution – as well as her sister ship, the National Geographic Endurance – has a unique look thanks to her X-BOW hull. The X-BOW can plow through the waves, reducing slamming and the vibrations caused by the sea, and thereby increasing the onboard comfort, according to a press release.

According to the company, the National Geographic Resolution is also optimized to have less impact on nature.

“A smoother ride leads to reduced fuel consumption and thereby a decrease in harmful local emissions,” the company said.

The spa and fitness area of the Resolution will include treatment rooms, saunas, a fitness room, a relaxation area, and a yoga room. There will also be two infinity hot pools for relaxation in pristine environments. Dining offerings include a main restaurant with outstanding views of the surroundings and an outdoor barbeque and bistro area.

The sister ship Endurance, which was delivered in March 2020, is also at Ulstein Verft. She will make her inaugural voyage when Lindblad reactivates travel.