Crystal Extends Deposit Window

Crystal Symphony

Crystal Cruises announced it is updating its Crystal Confidence 2.0 program to extend the no-money-down deposit window until January 5, 2021 for new and existing bookings, according to a company release.

Crystal Confidence 2.0 is combinable with the company’s Easy Book program, which offers reduced deposits of just 15 percent (normally 25 percent) and waived admin fees.

For departures through the end of April 2021, final payment has been relaxed to 60-days prior to first date of service.

The Crystal Confidence 2.0 and Easy Book programs apply to all 2021-2024 sailings aboard Crystal’s fleet of luxury travel experiences, including Crystal Cruises, Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Cruises and Crystal Expedition Cruises.

“We know that, while our guests are eager to go explore the world again, many are still cautious when it comes to planning future travels. We want to be sensitive to this sentiment, while also encouraging them to book the journeys they are so looking forward to,” said Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales, Carmen Roig. “Crystal has always specialized in the luxuries that matter most to our guests, and flexibility and peace of mind are a luxury that travelers want the most right now.”

