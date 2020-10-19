Kurtz Joins Scenic Group USA as Director of Charter & Incentive

Scenic Group has announced the hiring of Donna Kurtz as Director, Charter & Incentive Sales, Scenic USA.

Kurtz brings more than 30 years of travel industry expertise to the role.

"With more than 500 connections in the charter and incentive business, Donna comes to Scenic with a rolodex that goes far and deep,” said Ann Chamberlin, Vice President, Sales, Scenic Group USA. “She has built long-term relationships with travel advisors by forming bonds based on respect and a never-ending effort to support their needs. She is a welcome addition to our Scenic sales team, and we look forward to her putting our already growing MICE business into high gear.”

Since 2011, Kurtz has been the Director of Charter & Incentive Sales for Paul Gauguin Cruises. In this role, she increased MICE sales from 5 percent to more than 20 percent of the line’s overall net revenue.

Kurtz began her career in the cruise industry in 1986 at Holland America Line, before moving to Windstar Cruises in 1990. She spent 21 years working at Windstar in a variety of roles before being promoted to the Director of Charter/Incentive Sales. Donna is originally from Tacoma, WA., and lives there with her husband, spending her off time enjoying the perks of grandparenthood with her two grandchildren.